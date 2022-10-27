Victorville man wearing a clown mask arrested for sexual battery, robbery

Victorville Police Department deputies arrested a man, who was wearing a clown mask, for robbing a 54-year-old woman shortly after sexually assaulting another woman at a nearby grocery store.

According to the department, Joel Hernandez began his crimes spree shortly before 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The first victim, a 50-year-old alleges that Hernandez sexually assaulted and groped her in the parking lot of an El Super Market.

Shortly after this, police say that Hernandez went to the Arrowhead Credit Union, which was almost two miles away from the grocery store. Hernandez is accused of attacking and robbing a 54-year-old while she was near an ATM machine.

Police were sent to the Arrowhead Credit Union shortly after the attack and found Hernandez walking in the area. Since he matched the description of the suspect, police detained him and found $500 inside his backpack.

Both victims said that Hernandez was wearing a white clown mask and a red sweatshirt while he attacked them. Police say that both victims "positively identified" Hernandez as the suspect.

He was booked for robbery and sexual battery and is being held on a $200,000 bond.