Victim shot and killed at Tarzana business

Los Angeles Police Department officers are looking for two suspects who opened fire at a business in Tarzana, killing at least one person.

After officers entered the business, they discovered a victim who suffered gunshot wounds.

Los Angeles Fire Department first responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

No details on the victim's identity has been released nor how the shooting unfolded.

Authorities are searching for two black men they believe are the suspects.

This is a developing story and we will update as information becomes available.