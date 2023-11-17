Victim outraged after parole board approves release of convicted rapist

A victim of a convicted rapist is outraged after the California Parole Board approved his release, less than 30 years into his 170-year sentence.

"I'm most afraid that he is going to harm, damage, ruin other women like he's done to me," one victim said.

The victim was talking about her uncle Cody Woodsen Klemp, who was imprisoned for repeatedly raping her three decades ago. She was 14 years old. He was in his 30s.

"It happened as often as he could make it happen," she said.

The state parole board agreed to release her uncle despite this recent conviction. Before raping his niece, Klemp raped two other women, according to the Riverside County District Attorney.

"He pulled a woman off of a bike in broad daylight and raped her," the niece said.

Department of Corrections officials stated they are following guidelines set forth by existing legislation.

"As required by law incarcerated persons become eligible for the Elderly Parole Program after reaching age 50 and being continuously incarcerated for 20 years," officials stated. "As such, Cody W. Klemp, 67, was granted parole at his first subsequent suitability hearing."

CDCR officials added that Klemp's parole release is contingent on a final review from Gov. Gavin Newsom. District Attorney Mike Hestrin said he will accompany the victim and her husband when they meet with the governor.

"We're hoping that they'll listen and maybe with their help apply some leverage to help reverse this decision," the victim's husband said. "You're not paying attention if you think he's not a threat if he gets out. On record, he said he would kill my wife if he ever got out. So, to me, it's a no-brainer. I don't understand."

Hestrin said it's shocking that this release is even being considered and called for reform laws to be modified to exclude those who commit violence against the vulnerable.

"The spirit of it has gotten lost and we will be victims," the victim said. "We will become victimized, again, and again, and again because of it. I'm disgusted by the law."

Klemp, who is 67 years old, will be released on or before March 15, 2024, if the board does not rescind its finding.