Veteran's memorial statue stolen from Huntington Park

A pair of shoes are all that's left of a memorial statue at Veterans Park in Huntington Park.

The 4-foot-tall bronze and copper sculpture was sawed off and stolen. City workers found the statue had been stolen on Dec. 19.

Police are asking people living in the area for any security video that might have caught the thief in action.

The statue memorializes fallen U.S. Army Sergeant Diego Solorzano. The park is located at 3400 California Street in Huntington Park.

Contact Huntington Park Police if you know anything about the theft.