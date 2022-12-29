Watch CBS News
Local

Veteran's memorial statue stolen from Huntington Park

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Veteran's memorial statue stolen from Huntington Park
Veteran's memorial statue stolen from Huntington Park 00:20

A pair of shoes are all that's left of a memorial statue at Veterans Park in Huntington Park.

The 4-foot-tall bronze and copper sculpture was sawed off and stolen. City workers found the statue had been stolen on Dec. 19.

Police are asking people living in the area for any security video that might have caught the thief in action. 

The statue memorializes fallen U.S. Army Sergeant Diego Solorzano. The park is located at 3400 California Street in Huntington Park.

Contact Huntington Park Police if you know anything about the theft.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 29, 2022 / 12:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.