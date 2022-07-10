Veteran NFL tackle Duane Brown arrested at LAX

Veteran NFL tackle Duane Brown was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday afternoon for possession of a concealed firearm.

SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 07: Los Angeles Rams Defensive Tackle Aaron Donald (99) and Seattle Seahawks Offensive Tackle Duane Brown (76) during a game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks on October 7, 2021, at Lumen Field in Seattle, WA. Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

CBSLA has learned that Brown was taken into custody while going through Terminal 6's security screening. He was cooperative with LAX's Police Department and was transported to LAPD's Pacific Division.

It's unclear at this moment what kind of weapon Brown was carrying or whether he had it on him or in a bag.

TMZ reported that Brown was carrying the firearm in his bag.

Brown has played 15 seasons in the NFL, spending the last five with the Seattle Seahawks.

Brown, who is 36-years-old, is a five-time Pro Bowl selection and first-team All-Pro.

The Virginia native has made a name for himself as a consistent starter in the league, playing in at least 12 games every season.