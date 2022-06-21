Jurors reach verdict in civil trial accusing Bill Cosby in 1975 sexual abuse of 16-year-old at the Playboy Mansion

Jurors have reached a verdict in a civil trial accusing disgraced actor Bill Cosby of sexual abuse.

Cosby, 84, was accused by plaintiff Judy Huth of sexually assaulting her when she was 16 at the Playboy Mansion in 1975. The Los Angeles jury had answered eight of the questions on their verdict form, but were forced to restart deliberations Monday after Judge Craig Karlan allowed one juror to leave for a prior commitment as promised earlier.

Attorney Gloria Allred, who is representing Huth, said Tuesday that the jury had reached a verdict in the case and it would be read by 3:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.