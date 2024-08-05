Ventura man arrested for pulling a stolen gun on a woman who honked at him

Ventura police arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly trapping a woman in a parking lot and pulling out a gun all because she honked at him Monday morning.

The road rage incident happened started at about 8 a.m. while the victim drove her husband to work, according to the Ventura Police Department. The woman honked at suspect James Wilson after he allegedly cut her off on Ventura Boulevard, east of Victoria Avenue.

When the couple reached a stoplight on Victoria Avenue, Wilson allegedly exited his car and argued with the woman. Then, he got back into his car and followed the victim to her husband's work near the intersection of Olivas Park Drive and Palma Drive, according to officers.

Detectives claimed that Wilson blocked the woman's car into the parking lot and walked up to her while holding a gun. While he did not point the firearm at her, he allegedly made comments about her not being "tough." before getting back into his car.

The woman gave Wilson's license plate number to Ventura police, who relayed the information to the California Highway Patrol. Officers from both agencies eventually caught up to him near the Ventura County Government Center.

He was arrested and booked for brandishing, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.