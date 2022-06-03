Watch CBS News
Ventura deputies find human remains in trash area of a Camarillo apartment building

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department discovered human remains in a Camarillo apartment's trash area Friday morning. 

According to VCSD, at about 6:50 a.m. deputies responded to the 300 block of Townsite Promenade in Camarillo after receiving a call about possible human remains in an apartment's trash enclosure. 

Authorities could not determine if it was a whole body or body parts based on what the medical examiner uncovered. 

At this time deputies are investigating this as a homicide. 

Residents are being told to stay inside and lock their doors.

First published on June 3, 2022 / 3:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

