Ventura deputies find human remains in trash area of a Camarillo apartment building
The Ventura County Sheriff's Department discovered human remains in a Camarillo apartment's trash area Friday morning.
According to VCSD, at about 6:50 a.m. deputies responded to the 300 block of Townsite Promenade in Camarillo after receiving a call about possible human remains in an apartment's trash enclosure.
Authorities could not determine if it was a whole body or body parts based on what the medical examiner uncovered.
At this time deputies are investigating this as a homicide.
Residents are being told to stay inside and lock their doors.
