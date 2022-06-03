Ventura deputies find human remains in trash area of a Camarillo apartment building

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department discovered human remains in a Camarillo apartment's trash area Friday morning.

According to VCSD, at about 6:50 a.m. deputies responded to the 300 block of Townsite Promenade in Camarillo after receiving a call about possible human remains in an apartment's trash enclosure.

Authorities could not determine if it was a whole body or body parts based on what the medical examiner uncovered.

At this time deputies are investigating this as a homicide.

Residents are being told to stay inside and lock their doors.