Ventura County minister pleads guilty to online sex crimes with a child

A Ventura County minister has pleaded guilty to multiple charges for committing online sex crimes targeting a child, according to prosecutors.

Barry Fike. Ventura County District Attorney's Office

Barry Don Fike, 68, pled guilty on Thursday to two felony counts: sending harmful matter to a child and arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purpose, according to a statement from the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

He was arrested on July 17, 2023 by members of the Ventura County Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Force after an investigation was launched when Fike started online communication with a person he thought to be a 15-year-old girl.

"The conversations were sexual in nature and Fike shared explicit photos of himself with the victim, who was actually an undercover officer," the DA's office said. Prosecutors noted that the chatroom Fike used to communicate did not have any safety features in place to verify the person's age or monitor communication.

Fike was a minister at Fillmore Church of Christ and previously taught at Pepperdine University and Oaks Christian High School, prosecutors said.

"This case is a powerful reminder for parents to stay vigilant in protecting their children online," said Deputy District Attorney Ben Moreno, who prosecuted the case. "The defendant was a minister and teacher, showing that no one is above suspicion and trust should not be given lightly when it comes to our children."

Fike's sentencing is scheduled for July 15.