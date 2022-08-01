Ventura County Fair to return Wednesday after 2 year hiatus

The Ventura County Fair is returning this Wednesday after being postponed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair opens on Wednesday, August 3, and will run through August 14.

"Returning after the 2-year postponement, this year's fair, with the tagline "VC Fair Rides Again" is a celebration of Ventura County's creativity, tradition and resilience," organizers said. "The Fair will bring back unique exhibits, exciting contests, and top-of-the-line Grandstand Entertainment performances, free with Fair admission."

The fair will open with "Dollar Day" on August 3, offering $1 admission until 5 p.m.

On Kid's Day, Friday, August 5, children under 12 are admitted free all day. Seniors (65+) and Persons with Disabilities are admitted free all day on Tuesday, August 9th.

Military Appreciation Day is Thursday, August 11- on this day, all military personnel holding a current, valid military ID will get free admission.

Carnival Wristband Days will also return. On August 4, 8, 9, and 11, purchase a $40 wristband until 6 p.m. for unlimited carnival rides until 7:00 pm.

This year's Grandstand Entertainment will feature Marina McBride on August 3, KC and the Sunshine Band on August 4, The All-American Rejects on August 5, Blue Oyster Cult on August 6, La Arrolladora Banda Limon, Los Parras and Jesus Ojeda on August 7, The Beach Boys with Special Guest John Stamos on August 8, Clay Walker on August 9 and Cheap Trick on August 10.

For more information, visit www.venturacountyfair.org.