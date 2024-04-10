Ventura County deputies arrest alleged cocaine dealer

Ventura County sheriff's deputies arrested an alleged cocaine dealer after a lengthy investigation last week.

Deion Dawson, a 28-year-old resident of Ojai, was arrested at around 5 p.m. on April 5, when Ventura County Sheriff's Department narcotics detectives and Ojai Police Department officers located him in the 600 block of Grand Avenue inside of his vehicle, according to a statement.

The arrest came on the heels of a mont-long investigation in which detectives developed information that Dawson was selling cocaine from his home in the 400 block of E. Oak Street, the VCSD statement said. As such, they were able to develop probable cause to arrest him and obtain search warrants for his home and vehicle.

"During the arrest, Dawson battered a detective causing injury," said the department's statement. "During the execution of the search warrant, detectives seized over four ounces of cocaine, two ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, a half-pound of marijuana, an unregistered assault rifle, and U.S. currency believed to be proceeds from the sales of narcotics."

Dawson was booked on multiple felony charges including the sale of narcotics, unlawful firearm possession and battery on a peace officer. He remains in custody on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on April 24.

The detective that was injured during the arrest was treated at the scene for injuries that did not require further medical attention.

"Amidst the ongoing opioid crisis, which has claimed thousands of lives across the country, the spotlight on the threat posed by the use and abuse of cocaine has been somewhat overshadowed," said the statement prepared by Sergeant Dan Ashmore. "Cocaine remains one of the most widely abused illicit substances globally, carrying a substantial risk of addiction. Its usage can cause damage to every organ system in the body, and an overdose can lead to severe physical emergencies, including fatalities."