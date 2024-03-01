Ventura County delivery service busted for selling marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms to minors

A man was arrested in Ventura County Friday for operating an illegal narcotics delivery service that allegedly sold marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms to minors and advertised the products on social media.

The Camarillo Special Enforcement Unit arrested Cory Harding. Investigators said an anonymous tip regarding a narcotics delivery service that sold illegal substances to minors led them to issue a search warrant for Harding's home and car. Officers said they discovered a large amount of marijuana, marijuana vape products, and psilocybin mushrooms.

Harding was also allegedly in possession of a large amount of cash believed to be the proceeds of illegal narcotics sales.

He was booked into the Ventura County Main Jail for charges including possession, transportation and sale of marijuana to minors, and possession and transportation of psilocybin for sale. His bail is set at $50,000.

The Camarillo Special Enforcement Unit is comprised of a sergeant and four detectives, whose focus is assisting with investigations of illegal firearms, gang-related crimes, and graffiti vandalism.