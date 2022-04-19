Ventura Boulevard office building in Sherman Oaks left without water after weekend copper pipe heist

Dozens of businesses along a busy stretch of Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks were left without water Monday after their building was hit by copper thieves over the weekend.

Thieves used shovels to break up the concrete at a building near Kester Avenue in order to dig up the manifold system that had been attached to an outside wall at 14827 Ventura Blvd. Building officials believed the thieves were after the copper piping.

(credit: CBS)

"There was concrete all over. I guess someone dug the water pipe and took the copper, so now we are out of water today — the whole building," said Nicole Scully, a clinic manager who works at the building.

The building is home to a number of clinics, including a Lindora weight loss clinic, law offices, and a video production company. All of the building's tenants, 30 in total, were left without water.

It doesn't appear any other buildings on the street were targeted, and it's unclear when the building will have water again.