Vehicle crashes into South Park apartment building

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Around 11:45 a.m. Thursday, a vehicle crashed into the side of an apartment building in South Park.

There were no reported injuries and the Los Angeles Fire Department Heavy Rescue is evaluating the building for any potential structural damage.

L.A. Dept. of Building and Safety is also responding to the building at 5000 S. Main Street to evaluate. 

A vehicle crashed into a South Park apartment building Thursday afternoon. No injuries were reported. KCAL News
First published on August 3, 2023 / 12:08 PM

