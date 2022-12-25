Vehicle crashes into garage in Granada Hills
A vehicle crashed into the garage area of a single- story Granada Hills house Saturday evening.
The crash was reported at 9:06 p.m. in the 11300 block of North Woodley Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Brian Humphrey.
There was no resultant fire and no one was injured, Humphrey said.
The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.