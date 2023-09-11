Watch CBS News
Van Nuys church vandalized; suspect gets away from responding officers

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A church in Van Nuys was vandalized early Monday morning. Arriving officers saw the suspect exit the building, but the suspect was able to slip away.

Los Angeles police officers responded to a report of a break-in at the Van Nuys Seventh-Day Adventist Church, located at 14615 Sherman Way, at 2:27 a.m. Monday.

Police said an unknown male suspect broke into the church from the ground floor and broke as many as 10 windows. The suspect also damaged multiple rooms inside the church, including a classroom.

Arriving officers observed the suspect exiting the church and running through a parking lot on the north side of the property. The suspect was able to get away. No description was released.

First published on September 11, 2023 / 10:09 AM

