Valley Glen hit-and-run driver kills pedestrian

A man in his 40s or 50s was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Valley Glen early Monday morning.

A vehicle traveling eastbound on Sherman Way collided with a pedestrian crossing the street near Bellaire Avenue at about 1 a.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

Witnesses told investigators a white minivan or SUV heading east on Sherman Way struck the pedestrian, who was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk.

The driver reportedly pulled over in a nearby shopping center momentarily, then turned around and drove off, according to witnesses who called 911 and used their vehicles to block the victim from oncoming traffic.

"Looks like the pedestrian might have gone onto the hood of the car as well, so -- and then the fact that they stopped -- so at some point, they knew what had happened," said LAPD Detective Lisset Fuentes. "Had they pulled over, it would have been an accident, because they would not have been at fault, but the moment that they leave, that's when now you committed a crime."

The victim was not identified.