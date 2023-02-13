Valentine's sweetheart trips, solo adventures and staycations

Valentine's day is Tuesday, and when we normally think about celebrating, we picture a romantic dinner and maybe flowers. But why not go on an adventure? Travel Expert Sarah Dandashy has some trips for the sweethearts, those going solo, or anyone who might want to plan a staycation.

Park City, Utah: It's less than a two-hour flight from LAX. After a day on the slopes, cozy up by a fireplace for an après ski moment.

Maui is an ideal getaway. Chase waterfalls, snorkel with turtles, and watch the sunset with a romantic dinner on the beach.

Catalina Island: Book a relaxing massage for two with views overlooking the ocean.

Solvang: A short drive from L.A. Spend your days biking around town and enjoying fresh pastries -- and do it all with a Scandinavian flair.

Yosemite National Park is a great weekend solo trip. Hike to waterfalls, take in breathtaking panoramas at every turn.

Nicaragua: Lots of great surfing, hiking volcanos and beautiful properties.

Or make it a staycation! Checking in to your favorite local property can be a great way to recharge. We are so lucky in the Los Angeles area to have so many wonderful properties in our back yard.

Here are a few to put on your radar: The Viceroy in Santa Monica; head down to Orange County to the Ritz Carlton Laguna; or stay in the heart of Culver City at new property The Shay. Wherever you stay, a few ideas to make the most out of a Valentine's Day Staycation:

Order Room Service and watch a movie -- enjoy your room!

If there's a spa, a couples massage is always a winner.

Arrange for flowers and rose petals in the room -- white rose petals don't stain the sheets and it's better to do it at a hotel where housekeeping can clean the petals while you're at lunch the next day.