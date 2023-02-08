Vacations to take your family on during spring break

Spring break is right around the corner, and if you are still looking for a place to take your family — a new study may surprise you.

"Everybody wants to know where is a good place to take their family," said Sharon Sullivan, senior managing editor of LawnLove.

The study conducted by LawnLove evaluated 200 of the largest cities in the United States and showed that Los Angeles is falling behind on the list.

With Broadway, a host of museums, zoos, 1,900 playgrounds and the most babysitters compared to any other city — New York topped the list. According to the study, Florida claimed the next best cities: Orlando and Miami.

"Miami had a lot of entertainment down there," said Sullivan. "They have the zoo, a lot of outdoor fun things to do, plus the beach."

Las Vegas was the next city on the list, proving that it's not just for grownups.

"There's a lot of fun things to do for the kids," said Sullivan. "A lot of hotels and accommodations that have shows and stuff like that for the kids ... Also a lot of stuff around the outskirts — go-cart riding, dune buggy riding, horseback riding."

Rounding out the top five was the home of the Navy Pier and Millenium Park — Chicago.

As for L.A., the city of angels came in ninth because of the relative lack of affordable options and food.

"Not fancy restaurants, but places you would take your children and have a good meal and not spend a fortune," said Sullivan.

Sullivan said the best thing about the rankings is that they prove families have a lot of options to make moments in many cities.