Vacant building fire threatens nearby structures in Koreatown before knock down

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Dozens of firefighters rushed to the scene of a structure fire at a vacant one-story building in Los Angeles Thursday evening. 

The flames were reportedly threatening nearby structures in the area on W. 6th Street. 

Crews were engaged in a defensive fire attack as they worked to contain the flames to just the one building. 

It took 30 firefighters 13 minutes to extinguish the flames. 

No injuries were reported.

First published on May 5, 2022 / 10:45 PM

