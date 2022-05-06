Vacant building fire threatens nearby structures in Koreatown before knock down

Dozens of firefighters rushed to the scene of a structure fire at a vacant one-story building in Los Angeles Thursday evening.

The flames were reportedly threatening nearby structures in the area on W. 6th Street.

LAFD Alert- #Westlake Structure Fire 2981 W 6th St MAP: https://t.co/Vi1iY274Aw FS6; Fire Showing From Small Vacant Commercial Building. DETAILS: https://t.co/3OSYmZD5rf — LAFD (@LAFD) May 6, 2022

Crews were engaged in a defensive fire attack as they worked to contain the flames to just the one building.

It took 30 firefighters 13 minutes to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.