Vacant building fire in Lynwood quickly handled by LACoFD crews

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Firefighters quickly contained a fire that broke out at an abandoned building in Lynwood Wednesday morning.

The blaze was first reported just after 3 a.m. on Wright Road near Cortland Street, but was knocked down a short time later by units on hand. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were still working to determine cause of the fire. 

No injuries were reported.

First published on June 1, 2022 / 7:49 AM

