Vacant building fire in Lynwood quickly handled by LACoFD crews
Firefighters quickly contained a fire that broke out at an abandoned building in Lynwood Wednesday morning.
The blaze was first reported just after 3 a.m. on Wright Road near Cortland Street, but was knocked down a short time later by units on hand.
Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were still working to determine cause of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
