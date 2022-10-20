UTLA members picket in the midst of contract negotiations with LAUSD

UTLA members protest as the continue fight for new contract with LAUSD

Teachers across the Southland picketed before school started Wednesday morning, though were in class by the time the first bell rang.

Their contract with Los Angeles Unified School District expired nearly four months ago, leaving the nearly 30,000 educators vulnerable in the midst of record-high inflation.

Those participating could be seen out front of their own respective campuses, holding signs calling for fully staffed schools and fair wages.

Despite the failure to agree up to this point, UTLA members maintain that remain committed to making each classroom a better environment for staff and students.

"LAUSD knows its crisis started well before this pandemic," said UTLA President Cecily Myart-Cruz, speaking at one of the several rallies Wednesday. "Yet they refuse to provide long term solutions, but what the district lacks in imagination and transparency and communication and a sense of urgency, our school community make up this vision of hope for the soul of Los Angeles."

In response to the picketing, an LAUSD spokesperson issued a statement, which read:

"Los Angeles Unified values and respects the hard work and dedication of our employees and the need to compensate them fairly in the current economic environment. It's the District's desire to avoid protracted negotiations and to keep the focus on student achievement."