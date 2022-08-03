USPS issues Buzz Lightyear stamps in Hollywood

The United States Postal Service unveiled a series of stamps featuring beloved "Toy Story" character Buzz Lightyear on Wednesday.

The first-day-of-issue ceremony took place in Hollywood at The El Capitan Theatre, coinciding with the recent release of the "Lightyear" prequel film, and its subsequent release on Disney+ scheduled for Wednesday.

"Buzz Lightyear captured our hearts and imaginations in the first 'Toy Story' movie," saidIsaac Cronkhite, the Postal Service's chief logistics and processing operations officer and executive vice president, said at the event. "He taught us about heroism, loyalty and perseverance. And now he is the star of his own feature film — 'Lightyear.'

The 20-stamp sheet features four different poses, all accompanied by the phrase "Go Beyond."

"Go Beyond is a colorful pane of 20 stamps arranged in four horizontal rows of five stamps featuring the image of Buzz Lightyear, a Space Ranger marooned on a planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth," said the USPS website.

Following the ceremony, the stamps were available for purchase both online and in person at USPS offices throughout the nation.

The "Lightyear" film is a prequel to the "Toy Story" series of films, based on Buzz's backstory.

This is the second time that the character has been displayed on a special set of stamps, after being included in the "Send a Hello" series in 2011.