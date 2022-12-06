USPS is hiring for the holidays; hosting job fairs in Los Angeles
The holiday rush is nigh, and the U.S. Postal service is prepping for the busy season and looking to hire an additional 20,000 seasonal employees.
The Postal Service reported it's ready for the mailing and shipping crunch with the installation of 137 new package sorting machines across the network, bringing the daily package processing capacity up to 60 million. The new sorting machines bring the organization's total to 249 new processing machines since the launch of the Delivering for America plan in March 2021 -- part of a $40 billion investment in the postal network.
For the Los Angeles area, job fairs to bring in seasonal holiday help start today, Dec.6, at the Main Office Los Angeles District Office, 7001 S. Central Ave. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Job fairs will continue through the month at the following dates and locations:
Dec.7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bellflower Post Office, 9835 Flower Street, Bellflower
Dec. 8, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Gardena City Counsel -- Nakaoka Community Center, 1670 W. 162nd Street, Gardena
Dec. 9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pacific Palisades Post Office, 15243 La Cruz Drive, Pacific Palisades
Dec. 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Main Office Los Angeles District Office, 7001 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles
Dec. 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., San Pedro Post Office, 839 S. Beacon St., San Pedro
Dec. 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rancho Park/West LA Post Office, 11270 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles
Dec. 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Main Office Los Angeles District Office Hosting job fair for following post offices: Col Washington, Dockweiler, Hancock, Rimpau and Wagner, 7001 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles
Dec. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Palos Verdes Peninsula Post Office, 955 Deep Valley Drive, Palos Verdes
Dec. 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bellflower Post Office, 9835 Flower St., Bellflower
Dec. 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Main Office Los Angeles District Office, 7001 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles
Dec. 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., San Pedro Post Office, 839 S. Beacon St., San Pedro
Dec. 29,10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pacific Palisades Post Office, 15243 La Cruz Drive, Pacific Palisades
Starting pay for city carrier assistants is $19.33 per hour paid bi-weekly. Applications are accepted online at www.usps.com/careers.
