USC's JuJu Watkins reaches 1,000 points in 2 fewer games than Caitlin Clark

JuJu Watkins has heard plenty of comparisons to Cheryl Miller and Caitlin Clark over the past two seasons.

On Friday, they came up again as the Southern California sophomore guard reached another milestone.

Watkins reached 1,000 career points Friday afternoon during the second half of the third-ranked Trojans' 81-50 victory over Santa Clara.

Watkins achieved the milestone in her 38th game — the second fewest games in NCAA Division I history — when she hit a jumper with 6:47 remaining in the third quarter.

"I'm not taking anything for granted. Very blessed to be in this position. This is great, something to build off and continue to work on," said Watkins, who scored 22 points.

Watkins reached the mark 20 games quicker than Miller, who is USC's career scoring leader at 3,018 points. She also did it in two fewer games than Clark, who holds the Division I career mark with 3,951 points.

"When you break a record at USC, it hits a little different because the people you break the record from are so great. JuJu belongs in that conversation, and we're all comfortable in saying it. It was the great Cheryl Miller who was next," coach Lindsay Gottlieb said.

Watkins has 1,006 points at USC and is averaging 26.5 points. Clark had 978 points and was averaging 25.7 points in her first 38 games.

Even though some like to compare Watkins and Clark, Watkins isn't one of them.

"She's a great player, but I don't really monitor that at all," Watkins said.

LSU's Maree Jackson (1976-78), Oregon State's Carol Menken--Schaudt (1979-81) and New Orleans' Sandra Hodge (1981-84) all reached the mark in 37 games.

Weber State's Kathy Miller and Delaware's Elena Delle Donne also did it in 38 games. Former Ohio State standout Kelsey Mitchell did it in 41 games, and Texas A&M's Chennedy Carter in 44.

"She's a great player. I grew up watching her and love her game," Watkins said about Delle Donne. "Everyone on that list is good company."

Watkins set the national record for scoring by a freshman last season with 920 points. She is the 30th player in USC history to reach 1,000 points.