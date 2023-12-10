USC Trojans hire Matt Entz to coach defense

USC has hired former North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz to be the Trojans' assistant head coach for defense/linebackers coach, the school announced Sunday.

Entz won two national championships in the NCAA's Division I Football Championship Subdivision while coaching at North Dakota State, leading the Bison to a 60-10 overall record in his five seasons at the helm from 2019-23.

He was named the FCS National Coach of the Year in 2019 and 2021 by the American Football Coaches Association for his two championship-winning seasons.

"Having a championship-caliber staff is instrumental to the success of our team," head coach Lincoln Riley said. "By welcoming Matt Entz, a championship-winning head coach and outstanding defensive mind, we are bolstering our defensive staff. He is going to be an excellent addition to the USC football program."

Entz was also NDSU's defensive coordinator from 2014-18.

The Trojans fired former defensive coordinator Alex Grinch on Nov. 5, amid a disastrous two-season tenure that saw the team regularly surrender huge numbers of points and total yards as the offense was generating its own fireworks behind quarterback Caleb Williams.

USC is 7-5, and will play Louisville (10-3) on Dec. 27 in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego.