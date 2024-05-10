USC shuttle drivers call off strike, reach labor deal amid graduation festivities

University of Southern California shuttle drivers and dispatchers called off a strike they had planned early Friday after reaching a last-minute labor agreement with management, according to the drivers' union.

The tentative agreement marks the first deal for the workers represented by SEIU Local 721 since they voted to unionize in March 2023. They were set to walk off the job at 5:30 a.m. Friday in a one-day strike over unfair labor practices, a move that would have coincided with the university's commencement festivities and affected hundreds of passengers.

The workers also canceled an 11 a.m. rally they had planned at the campus.

In a statement, the union did not specify what working conditions they were seeking to change. But a union representative has been reached for comment on that and on whether the new agreement addresses all of the drivers and dispatchers' concerns.

USC has been reached for comment on the canceled strike and labor deal.

A union statement first announcing the strike said workers and their supporters were calling on President Carol Folt and university leadership "to show respect at the bargaining table and stop the university's unlawful behavior."

"We're fed up, and we're calling on USC leaders to do better," Chris Harris, a USC shuttle driver, said in a statement released by the union first announcing the strike. "We're going on ULP strike because we're done with USC's delay tactics and lawbreaking."

The recent negotiations with USC workers come as the university has faced criticism for its response to campus protests over the war in Gaza as well as its decision to cancel the class of 2024's official commencement ceremony.

On Wednesday, the Academic Senate censured Folt and called for an investigation into the university's response to demonstrations.