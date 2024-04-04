Watch CBS News
USC guard Kobe Johnson says he's transferring to crosstown rival UCLA

Kobe Johnson has committed to UCLA after leaving crosstown rival Southern California and entering the transfer portal.

Johnson posted a photo of himself in a UCLA uniform and included the word "Committed" on his Instagram account Thursday.

USC v Washington
Kobe Johnson #0 of the USC Trojans of the USC Trojans in the first half of a first round game against the Washington Huskies during the Pac-12 Conference on March 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. / Getty Images

He averaged 10.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals this season at USC, where he was a two-time All-Pac-12 Defensive Team selection. The 6-foot-6 junior guard from Milwaukee started 28 of 31 games while shooting 40% from the floor and 31% from 3-point range. He was a team captain.

Johnson put his name in the transfer portal on March 22, more than a week before USC coach Andy Enfield was announced as the new coach at SMU. At the time, Johnson also said he intended to enter the NBA draft.

The Trojans (15-18) didn't make the NCAA Tournament this season and neither did UCLA (16-17). Both are joining the Big Ten Conference next season.

Johnson's decision came a day prior Bronny James' decision to both enter the transfer portal and declare for the 2024 NBA Draft. 

