USC bus collides with Metro Rail train, firefighters set up triage areas for injured train passengers

Firefighters respond to a collision between a Metro Rail train and a bus

Firefighters respond to a collision between a Metro Rail train and a bus

Firefighters respond to a collision between a Metro Rail train and a bus

At least 16 people were injured when a USC affiliated bus collided with a Metro Rail train Tuesday afternoon in Exposition Park.

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were escorting passengers off of a Metro Rail train to triage stations to identify and treat passengers who may be injured.

The accident happened just before noon in Exposition Park at Vermont Avenue and Expostion Boulevard, not far from the Expo Park/USC station.

It was first reported that the bus did not have passengers, but there were two people transported from the bus to treat moderate to serious injuries.

As SKYCal flew over the scene, one person could be seen being escorted into an ambulance.

LAFD firefighters escort passengers off a Metro Rail train after a USC bus collides with the train. KCALNews

"Multiple train passengers are reporting minor injuries," according to an LAFD statement. "Crews are triaging all patients and organizing care and transport."

Exposition Boulevard is closed in both directions between Figueroa Street and Bill Robertson Lane

This is a developing story.

A Metro Rail train's damaged front window following a collision with a bus. KCALNews