US Postal Service warns of delivery delays, disruptions

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Just as the holiday season starts, the U.S. Postal Service is trying to avoid all the late deliveries and other disruptions that occurred during the height of the pandemic.

The Postal Service needs to hire 28,000 seasonal workers to keep up with demand, so it's going on a hiring spree.

But they can't find many people who want to work there. Managers and postmasters recently testified at a congressional hearing. They warned hiring won't be easy.

Recruitment nationwide, including here in California, is tough because of a very tight labor market.

A congressional investigation also found absentee problems in some cities is making matters worse.

So expect nighttime deliveries and long lines at post offices.

It's a good idea to mail your packages early.

Postal worker representatives say the end result could be after-dark, even night-time deliveries and the possibility of long lines at post offices.

The USPS issued recommends the following deadlines for holiday deliveries:  First-class mail should be sent it by December 17. Priority parcels should be sent by the 19th, and Express Mail by December 23.

For more information, visit the USPS Service Alerts page.

First published on November 17, 2022 / 5:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

