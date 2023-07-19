Urías has 3 RBIs for Orioles, who beat Dodgers 8-5 and avoid series sweep

Ramón Urías drove in three runs with a pair of doubles, Gunnar Henderson homered and scored three runs and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-5 on Wednesday to avoid what would have been their first time getting swept in 14 months.

Los Angeles (55-40) had won eight of nine after taking the first two games of the series. Baltimore (58-37) has not been swept in a series since May 2022.

James Outman hit an opposite-field home run in the fourth off Dean Kremer, the first home run to left at Camden Yards in 4.161 plate appearances by left-handed batters at the ballpark since the left field wall was lengthened and raised before the 2022 season.

Danny Coulombe (3-1) allowed one hit in 2 1/3 scoreless innings, while Julio Urías (7-6) gave eight runs, matching his career high. The eight earned runs off the 26-year-old left-hander were a career worst.

"It just didn't seem like he was really comfortable out there," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "Just ran out of bullets. The stuff wasn't sharp. With that, it led to some soft contact early. Didn't have command. It was just one of those days."

While Urías had his roughest game of the season, Coulombe had an outstanding one.

"That was his performance of the year," Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said. "It won us the game."

Yennier Cano worked a scoreless eighth and Félix Bautista pitched a scoreless ninth for his 26th save in 31 chances.

Urías' first double keyed a four-run first for the Orioles, and his second gave them a 6-2 lead after three.

Henderson homered with two outs in the fifth to give Baltimore an 8-5 lead, his first home run off a left-hander.

"Not to be cocky, but I hope it won't be the last one," Henderson said.

Max Muncy hit his 22nd home run for Los Angeles.

Kremer allowed five runs, four hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: OF Jake Marisnick was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. OF Jonny Deluca was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. ... Roberts said that LHP Clayton Kershaw, who threw a bullpen on Tuesday is progressing well. Kershaw is on the 15-day IL with left shoulder soreness. "The thought is on Friday, he'll throw a more aggressive bullpen," Roberts said. "If that goes well, the next progression would probably be facing some hitters." ... Roberts said that RHP Dustin May faces "a long road back" after right elbow surgery on Tuesday. "It's a tough one, concerning all that he's gone through. I'm certain he's going to work his way back," Roberts said.

Orioles: OF Cedric Mullins was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right adductor groin strain. The move was retroactive to Sunday. Hyde said he hoped Mullins could return when he's eligible on July 26. To replace him on the roster, the Orioles recalled RHP Logan Gillaspie from Triple-A Norfolk.

MESSY FIELD

The start of the game was delayed by 41 minutes because the field wasn't covered overnight while rain fell. The sun was shining when the delay was announced about 50 minutes before the scheduled 1:05 p.m. start.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: Open a three-game series at Texas on Friday night. RHP Tony Gonsolin (5-3, 3.72) faces LHP Andrew Heaney (6-6, 4.43).

Orioles: Kyle Gibson (9-6, 4.77) opens a four-game series against Tampa Bay as the two top teams in the AL East meet on Thursday night. Tyler Glasnow (3-3, 3.78) starts for the Rays.