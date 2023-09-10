Watch CBS News
Unruly crowd sets fires in Hollywood

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Unruly crowd setting fires in Hollywood
Unruly crowd setting fires in Hollywood 02:13

What started as a skateboarding event turned into a chaotic situation Saturday night, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. 

Investigators said it happened around 7:20 p.m. in the 1600 block of N. Cherokee Avenue in Hollywood. 

A fire was set, seemingly by members of the unruly crowd, which consisted of several dozen people. Firefighters swiftly gained control of the blaze and were able to put it out. 

Witnesses on the scene said fireworks were thrown at one point. 

The LAPD has been deployed in large numbers to manage the growing crowd. Officers in riot gear were on the scene, calling for the people there to leave or return home. 

The remnants of the skateboarding event, including ramps, could be seen strewn about the area. 

There was no word about injuries or arrests. 

First published on September 9, 2023 / 8:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

