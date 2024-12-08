UNLV to face Cal in fourth LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium

The fourth annual LA Bowl matchup has been set, with the University of Nevada, Las Vegas slated to face the University of California, Berkeley on Dec. 18 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Typically, the LA Bowl, which is hosted by NFL great Rob Gronkowski, matches a Pac-12 team against the Mountain West Conference champion. However, with Boise State's selection for the College Football Playoff, second-place UNLV was tapped for the game.

The Rebels were 10-3 on the season, losing to Syracuse — who also defeated Cal — and Boise State twice, most recently in the MWC Championship game.

The LA Bowl has the fifth choice out of the former and current Pac-12 teams for bowl play, selecting the Cal Golden Bears after Washington was picked for the Sun Bowl.

They're seeking their first winning campaign in five years, currently sitting at 6-6. They were 2-6 in conference play during their first season in the Atlantic Coast Conference after college football's massive conference upheaval.

The matchup will be beyond special for UNLV interim head coach Del Alexander, who grew up in Los Angeles and played football at University High School, West Los Angeles College and eventually USC before turning to coaching in the 1990s.

The game will begin at 6 p.m. on ESPN