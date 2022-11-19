Union Rescue Mission deep-frying 300 turkeys for Skid Row feast
If you think it's work putting on a feast for your family, just imagine cooking to feed thousands of people.
That's why the Union Rescue Mission on Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles is getting a jump start on Saturday's annual Thanksgiving dinner.
Volunteers are deep-frying 300 turkeys. The volunteers deep-fry the turkeys on the loading dock while cooks and chefs prepare the side dishes inside.
Hundreds of staff and volunteers have been working since 8 a.m. Friday, and they'll continue to work throughout the night.
The Union Rescue Mission is expected to feed more than 2,500 people living on the streets of Skid Row.
