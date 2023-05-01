Union Pacific freight train car derails in Granada Hills area
A Union Pacific rail car derailed in the Granada Hills area Monday morning.
A freight car derailed on the 14300 block of North San Fernando Road at about 8 a.m. No spill was reported from the car that was carrying unspecified cargo.
No injuries were reported.
The train car went off a rail line shared by Union Pacific and Metrolink's Antelope Valley line. The derailment was reportedly caused by gravel on the track.
A Union Pacific crew was sent to set the train back on the track.
The train was reportedly en route to a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power yard.
Los Angeles police officers responded for vehicle traffic control in the area of the 5 Freeway just northeast of the 210 Freeway interchange.
