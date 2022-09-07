Unfounded active shooter alert sent to Ventura College staff
Ventura College is investigating how an unfounded alert about an active shooter was sent to its staff Tuesday night.
Police evacuated the campus following the alert. The Ventura Police Department searched the campus but found no victims, no witnesses and no suspects. Ultimately, officers determined that the alert was based on false information and no shooting had happened on campus.
Authorities are unsure where the message originated and how it prompted an automatic alert on school computers.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.