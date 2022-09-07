Watch CBS News
Local News

Unfounded active shooter alert sent to Ventura College staff

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Sept. 6 PM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Sept. 6 PM Edition) 02:15

Ventura College is investigating how an unfounded alert about an active shooter was sent to its staff Tuesday night.

Police evacuated the campus following the alert. The Ventura Police Department searched the campus but found no victims, no witnesses and no suspects. Ultimately, officers determined that the alert was based on false information and no shooting had happened on campus. 

Authorities are unsure where the message originated and how it prompted an automatic alert on school computers.

First published on September 6, 2022 / 7:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.