Undocumented Californians now eligible for official state identification

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Undocumented immigrants in California can now get official state identification, thanks to a bill signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The "California ID's For All" measure is aimed at helping non-drivers, who otherwise have no form of state identification. 

"California is expanding opportunity for everyone, regardless of immigration status," Newsom said in a statement. "We're a state of refuge — a majority-minority state, where 27 percent of us are immigrants."

With official state identification, street vendors can more easily get local health permits, students will have better access to in-state tuition at public colleges and universities, and ESL courses at community colleges; and gives low-income Californians — regardless of their immigration status — eligibility for legal assistance in civil matters.

A 2013 law allowed undocumented people to get a restricted driver's license, but it was not considered federal ID. 

First published on September 26, 2022 / 10:12 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

