Unclaimed $2M Powerball ticket sold in Perris about to expire

If you purchased a lottery ticket in the Riverside County city of Perris six months ago, you may want to check those numbers sometime this weekend.

An unclaimed $2.2 million Powerball ticket is about to expire.

The California Lottery reported Friday that the winning ticket was sold at a Circle K on Brown Street on Oct. 27 of last year.

The ticket matched five of the six winning numbers: 3-26-51-35-6.

The ticket buyer has until Monday to claim it, the California Lottery said in a news release. Winners have 180 days to claim a winning ticket.

If it goes unclaimed, the prize money will instead go directly to public school funding.