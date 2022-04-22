Unclaimed $2M Powerball ticket sold in Perris about to expire
If you purchased a lottery ticket in the Riverside County city of Perris six months ago, you may want to check those numbers sometime this weekend.
An unclaimed $2.2 million Powerball ticket is about to expire.
The California Lottery reported Friday that the winning ticket was sold at a Circle K on Brown Street on Oct. 27 of last year.
The ticket matched five of the six winning numbers: 3-26-51-35-6.
The ticket buyer has until Monday to claim it, the California Lottery said in a news release. Winners have 180 days to claim a winning ticket.
If it goes unclaimed, the prize money will instead go directly to public school funding.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.