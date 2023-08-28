UNC students given all-clear after "armed and dangerous" person reported on campus

Police gave the all-clear to students at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill following reports of an armed and dangerous person on or near the campus.

"An All-Clear has been issued. Shelter in place is lifted. Remain away from Caudil Labs," UNC Police wrote on social media Monday afternoon, referring to a chemistry department close to the center of the campus.

The announcement came after police asked people on campus to remain indoors and avoid windows.

"Remain sheltered in place. This is an ongoing situation. Suspect at large," UNC Police said earlier.

Police have not yet confirmed any injuries or if shots were fired.

Police released a photo of a person of interest, but it is not known if he is in custody.

"This photo shows a person of interest in today's armed and dangerous person situation," UNC Police wrote on social media. "If you see this person, keep your distance, put your safety first, and call 911."

Schools in the area announced at 3:40 p.m. EDT that they had also received the all-clear to allow students to leave. Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools in North Carolina wrote on social media that the "dismissal process will now begin for elementary & middle school students. High schools will dismiss at their normal time."

Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement that he has spoken to authorities and pledged all available resources to help find the suspected shooter.

"I have spoken with Orange County Sheriff Blackwood and Dept. of Public Safety Secretary Buffaloe and pledged all stat resources to capture the shooter and protect the UNC campus," he wrote on social media.