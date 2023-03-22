UCLA's Jaquez siblings become first brother-sister duo to make Sweet Sixteen

Two UCLA siblings hoping to capture the NCAA March Madness trophy just made history and they haven't even made it to the finals yet.

After surviving the first couple of rounds of the tournament, Bruins Jaime and Gabriela Jaquez became the first brother-sister duo to make it to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament for the same school.

As a first-year, this is Gabriela's sole trip to the coveted Sweet Sixteen. However, for the senior Jaime Jr., this feat marks the third consecutive year on the men's basketball team.

Still starting her collegiate basketball career, Gabriela has started only two of the Bruins' 32 games and has averaged 6.5 points per game. So far in the tournament, she has scored a total of 15 points, recorded four steals and grabbed seven rebounds.

In his senior year at UCLA, Jaime Jr. averaged 17.5 points and 8.1 rebounds. During March Madness, he stepped up his scoring, averaging 20.5 points while also gaining his 10th career UCLA Student-Athlete of the Week award, tying the university's record.

Gabriela and the women's basketball team are slated to face No.1 seed South Carolina this Saturday.

Jaime Jr. and the men's basketball team will play No.3 seed Gonzaga on Thursday.