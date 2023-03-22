Watch CBS News
Local News

UCLA's Jaquez siblings become first brother-sister duo to make Sweet Sixteen

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Two UCLA siblings hoping to capture the NCAA March Madness trophy just made history and they haven't even made it to the finals yet.

After surviving the first couple of rounds of the tournament, Bruins Jaime and Gabriela Jaquez became the first brother-sister duo to make it to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament for the same school.

ucla-jaquez-2.jpg
UCLA Athletics

RELATED: Brother and sister both playing UCLA basketball reflect on family story: It's "pretty special"

As a first-year, this is Gabriela's sole trip to the coveted Sweet Sixteen. However, for the senior Jaime Jr., this feat marks the third consecutive year on the men's basketball team. 

Still starting her collegiate basketball career, Gabriela has started only two of the Bruins' 32 games and has averaged 6.5 points per game. So far in the tournament, she has scored a total of 15 points, recorded four steals and grabbed seven rebounds.

In his senior year at UCLA, Jaime Jr. averaged 17.5 points and 8.1 rebounds. During March Madness, he stepped up his scoring, averaging 20.5 points while also gaining his 10th career UCLA Student-Athlete of the Week award, tying the university's record. 

Gabriela and the women's basketball team are slated to face No.1 seed South Carolina this Saturday.

Jaime Jr. and the men's basketball team will play No.3 seed Gonzaga on Thursday. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on March 21, 2023 / 7:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.