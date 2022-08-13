UCLA to drop indoor masking requirement on campus starting Monday

UCLA announced Friday it be dropping its indoor masking requirement starting Monday.

Masks will continue to be required in areas mandated by county health officials including in health care facilities and on public transportation.

"As the pandemic evolves and the severity of illness seems to be waning, we are adjusting our campus protocols to better align with current public health conditions in line with the transitions that have already occurred at other academic institutions, and within the county and state," Vice Chancellor Michael Beck and microbiology professor Megan McEvoy said in a campuswide message.

Masks will continue to be strongly recommended in indoor settings, the message said.

Meanwhile, students will no longer be required to fill out a daily symptom-monitoring survey and will instead be asked to self-assess their condition.

Weekly testing by students and staff will also not be required.

Students and staff on campus will continue to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination and boosters.