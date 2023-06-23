UCLA star Jaime Jaquez Jr. selected No. 18 in 2023 NBA Draft by Miami Heat

Jaime Jaquez Jr., the star UCLA forward who led the team to three straight Sweet 16 appearances in March, was selected No. 18 overall by the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Jaquez Jr., 22, excelled in his four seasons with the Bruins, earning a nod to the consensus All-American Second Team in his senior season, as well as being named the Pac-12 Player of the Year and Lute Olson Award winner.

The Irvine-native finished his collegiate career ranked eighth in all-time scoring and steals for UCLA and ninth in total games played with 134.

