UCLA offering discounted tickets for Friday night's game vs No. 15 Washington

In an effort to draw more fans to UCLA football's big showdown Friday night at the Rose Bowl, the school has marked down the price of admission.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Chip Kelly of the UCLA Bruins looks on during a game against the South Alabama Jaguars in the first half at Rose Bowl on September 17, 2022 in Pasadena, California. Michael Owens / Getty Images

The Bruins (4-0) are undefeated to begin the season and will face their first true test against No. 15 Washington (4-0) Friday in a game that kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

The biggest question going into the Pac-12 showdown: how many fans will show up to The Rose Bowl?

UCLA is hoping that the answer will be more than have showed up so far.

The Bruins are averaging an attendance of 30,072 through three home games this season, which is the third-average in the Pac-12, according to the Los Angeles Times.

With that said, the Bruins haven't exactly put together an A-list lineup of opponents for their fans and Pasadena neighbors to enjoy (Bowling Green, Alabama State and South Alabama).

Images of a near empty Rose Bowl has expectedly drew criticism and ire from former Bruins such as Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman.

The former UCLA quarterback took to Twitter recently to criticize the lack of fan attendance at the Rose Bowl.

This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl in 1988 when we were the #1 team in the country. Anyone else at UCLA think it’s time for an on-campus 30,000 seat stadium? Of course, if we can’t play better than we did today, it would be half-empty too. pic.twitter.com/jteVU8XV76 — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) September 17, 2022

But the school is hoping that Friday night's matchup vs the undefeated Huskies will bring in more people to The Rose Bowl and are making an attempt to make sure that happens.

The school is offering tickets as low as $22 for former season ticket holders and are dropping tickets that are usually worth $119 down to $40, according to LA Times UCLA Reporter Ben Bolch.

UCLA is offering promotions for the Washington game Friday at the Rose Bowl: Former season ticket-holders can get $55 tickets for $20 or $119 tickets for $40. Six local Costcos are offering four sideline seats for $99. Also, free tickets are being given to various student groups. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) September 25, 2022

If you're a Costco member, you can buy a fourpack of sideline seats at the wholesale warehouse for $99.

Though the Bruins haven't exactly been tested, their matchup vs the Huskies will be a true test for how capable UCLA can be this season.

That said, the promotion the school is offering for the contest is a good deal for Bruin fans and college football fans in Southern California.

Additionally, the program is offering free tickets to elementary, middle and high school students and youth sports organizations that have previously attended UCLA community events, according to Bolch.

Friday night under the lights! Starting the wknd early at the Rose Bowl! 💙🐻💛 #GoBruins pic.twitter.com/vWaiQlPqox — Martin Jarmond (@MartinJarmond) September 29, 2022

Tickets for the game on Seat Geek are as low as $30 (before taxes, service fees).