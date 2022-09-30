UCLA Molecular Science Building evacuated due to unknown environmental hazard

Staff and students inside of the University of California, Los Angeles' Molecular Science Building were forced to evacuate Thursday after reports of an unspecified "environmental hazard" were reported.

No injuries were reported, though the building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

Both UCLA campus police and fire department units rushed to the scene at around noon after learning of the hazard. A Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad and Los Angeles Fire Department personnel were also called to the scene.

The remainder of UCLA's campus remained open throughout the day.

The environmental hazard that caused the response was unknown.

Charles E. Young Drive South was closed between Tiverton and Manning Drives for an unknown duration as authorities investigated the hazard.