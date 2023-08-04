U.S. sailor from Monterey Park accused of selling secrets to Chinese government

U.S. sailor from Monterey Park accused of selling military secrets to Chinese spy

Federal authorities arrested a U.S. Navy Sailor from Monterey Park for selling sensitive military information to a Chinese intelligence officer.

Special agents from the FBI and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service arrested Petty Officer Wenheng Zhao, 26, on Wednesday.

The Department of Justice released the indictment charging Zhao — who was stationed at Naval Base Ventura County in Port Hueneme — with conspiracy and receipt of a bribe by a public official.

According to the indictment, Zhao began taking bribes in exchange for military secrets in August 2021 and lasted until May 2023. Federal authorities believe he netted nearly $15,000 in the quid pro quo scheme.

"By accepting cash bribes from a hostile nation whose leaders are intent on stealing American secrets, Zhao betrayed his military oath and sold out his country while he brazenly put Americans and our servicemen at risk, said Donald Alway, the Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office. "Zhao's alleged actions are a reminder that American citizens with access to state secrets or intellectual property are being targeted by the Chinese government."

As part of his deal with the Chinese government, Zhao sent allegedly sent an intelligence officer operational plans for a large-scale U.S. military exercise that detailed the specific location and timing of naval force movements, amphibious landings, maritime operations and logistical support in the Indo-Pacific region.

Furthermore, Zhao is accused of taking photos of electrical diagrams and blueprints for a radar system at a U.S. base in Okinawa, Japan. The indictment also accused Zhao of obtaining and sending information regarding operational security at a Naval Base in Ventura County and on San Clemente Island.

"By sending this sensitive military information to an intelligence officer employed by a hostile foreign state, the defendant betrayed his sacred oath to protect our country and uphold the Constitution," said United States Attorney Martin Estrada.

According to the DOJ, the Chinese intelligence officer directed Zaho to conceal their relationship and to destroy evidence of the scheme.

If convicted, Zhao faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison. The 26-year-old pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in downtown Los Angeles.

Another sailor stationed at the San Diego-based USS Essex was also arrested Wednesday on a charge related to espionage, involving conspiracy to send national defense information to Chinese officials.