U.S. Navy helicopter crashes on training range near El Centro

Authorities say a second military aircraft crashed and everyone on board survived near the California desert site where a Marine helicopter went down a day earlier, killing all five people aboard

Naval Air Facility El Centro reported that the crash occurred on a U.S. Navy training range near El Centro.  

Officials at the Naval Air Facility said that one of the crew members from the downed chopper was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

First published on June 9, 2022 / 8:30 PM

