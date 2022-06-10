U.S. Navy helicopter crashes on training range near El Centro
Authorities say a second military aircraft crashed and everyone on board survived near the California desert site where a Marine helicopter went down a day earlier, killing all five people aboard.
Naval Air Facility El Centro reported that the crash occurred on a U.S. Navy training range near El Centro.
Officials at the Naval Air Facility said that one of the crew members from the downed chopper was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
