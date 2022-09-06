U.S. Marshals offer $5K reward to find man who allegedly shot at undercover officer in La Puente

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward Tuesday for information leading to the capture of a man who authorities say shot at undercover officers in La Puente last month.

(credit: U.S. Marshals Service)

Jose Ortega, 25, is wanted in connection with the Aug. 10 shooting of an undercover detective assigned to the Los Angeles Interagency Metropolitan Police Apprehension Crime Task Force, or LA IMPACT. One suspect has already been arrested in the shooting.

The undercover officers were conducting an investigation in the area when they were confronted by the suspects under investigation, according to Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide Detective Matthew Landreth. The suspects shot at the officers, hitting one of them.

The officer was wounded, but is now OK, Landreth said. None of the officers fired back at the suspects.

Ortega remains at large nearly a month after the shooting, prompting the reward for information from the U.S. Marshals. He is described as a Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes, 6-foot-1 and 290 pounds. Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous, and could be in the Hesperia area, or still in La Puente.

Anyone with information on Ortega can contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 (926-8332). Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at www.p3tips.com/lasd.