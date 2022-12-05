Watch CBS News
U-Haul truck driven by burglary suspect found in Gardena; suspect at large

By CBSLA Staff

A U-Haul truck driven by a burglary suspect was recovered in Gardena following a police pursuit Sunday evening, police confirmed Monday morning.

Fountain Valley Police officers were in pursuit of a U-Haul truck reportedly driven by a burglary suspect north on the 405 into southern L.A. County on Sunday at about 4 p.m.

California Highway Patrol officers took over the pursuit and chased the truck north onto the 110 Freeway.

A CHP helicopter and Sky2 lost contact with the vehicle due to cloud cover.

The driver reportedly bailed on foot from the vehicle at 149th and Grevalia in the Lawndale/Gardena area, authorities confirmed Monday.

The driver got away, but the truck was recovered at the scene. Gardena Police were searching for the suspect Monday morning.    

First published on December 5, 2022 / 7:22 AM

