U-Haul truck driven by burglary suspect found in Gardena; suspect at large

U-Haul truck in police pursuit found in Gardena; suspect at large

A U-Haul truck driven by a burglary suspect was recovered in Gardena following a police pursuit Sunday evening, police confirmed Monday morning.

Fountain Valley Police officers were in pursuit of a U-Haul truck reportedly driven by a burglary suspect north on the 405 into southern L.A. County on Sunday at about 4 p.m.

California Highway Patrol officers took over the pursuit and chased the truck north onto the 110 Freeway.

A CHP helicopter and Sky2 lost contact with the vehicle due to cloud cover.

The driver reportedly bailed on foot from the vehicle at 149th and Grevalia in the Lawndale/Gardena area, authorities confirmed Monday.

The driver got away, but the truck was recovered at the scene. Gardena Police were searching for the suspect Monday morning.