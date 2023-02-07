Tyler Seguin's shootout goal gives Stars 3-2 win over Ducks

Tyler Seguin scored Dallas' second shootout goal, and the Stars beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Monday night.

Nils Lundkvist and Roope Hintz scored in regulation for Dallas, and Jason Robertson also scored in the shootout. The Stars dropped three straight 3-2 games in overtime before the All-Star break.

Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger made 33 saves. He also stopped Adam Henrique in the third and final shootout round, ending the game.

Henrique and Jakob Silfverberg scored in regulation for the Ducks, who had won a season-best three in a row. Mason McTavish scored in the shootout.

Anaheim's John Gibson stopped 39 shots through overtime.

Lundkvist scored on a backdoor pass through the low slot from Radek Faksa out of the left corner at 8:28 of the first period. Lundkvist was a healthy scratch in four of Dallas' five previous games.

Hintz tipped in a pass from the left boards by Denis Gurianov, putting Dallas ahead 2-0 at 7:35 of the second period.

Silfverberg and Henrique scored in an 86-second span midway through the third, tying it at 2. It was Silfverberg's sixth goal of the season and No. 19 for Henrique.

Troy Terry, Anaheim's All-Star forward, left with an upper-body injury after only three shifts.

MILESTONE FOR BENN

Dallas forward Jamie Benn skated in his 1,000th NHL game, all with the Stars. His accomplishment was recognized during the first TV break.

"I always wanted to be a Star for life," said Benn, in his 10th season as captain. "I don't see myself putting on any other jersey, so a pretty special day today."

Benn's total is second in the history of the Minnesota-Dallas franchise behind Mike Modano's 1,459 games.

GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN

Anaheim defenseman John Klingberg returned to Dallas after spending his first eight seasons with the Stars. He acknowledged a video tribute by his first NHL team.

"This is where I started my career," Klingberg said, "and it's always going to be a special place."

UP NEXT

Ducks: Finish a road back-to-back against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Stars: Play the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday, continuing an eight-game homestand.