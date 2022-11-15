Tyler Anderson agrees to multiyear deal with Angels

The Los Angeles Angels and left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson have reportedly agreed to terms on a multiyear contract.

Instead of accepting the qualifying offer that the Dodgers had extended his way, Anderson, 32, will instead report further south and begin his tenure as an Angel. It is the first multiyear deal Anderson has signed.

The deal is worth $39 million over three years, according to MLB's Mark Feisand. This year's qualifying offer is worth $19.65 million.

In 2022, Anderson put together what was by far the best season of his seven-year big league career, amassing 178.2 innings in 28 starts. He finished the year with a 2.57 ERA and 138 strikeouts, earning 15 wins - more than double his personal best.

The lefty was named an All-Star for the first time and earned a Gold Glove nomination to boot, cementing himself as one of the Dodger's most reliable starters last season.

Anderson will immediately earn a spot in the Halos starting rotation, which has been less than stellar in recent years. He'll likely slot in behind two-way star Shohei Ohtani as the No. 2 option.

The move now gives the Angels four left-handed starters, joining the likes of Patrick Sandoval, Reid Detmers and Jose Suarez.

Over the course of his career, Anderson has bounced around big league rosters after being selected in the first round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Colorado Rockies. He has a career ERA of 4.16 with 680 strikeouts in 802.1 innings pitched and a 1.245 WHIP.

More to come.